ZURICH: ABB reported better than expected profit at the start of the year, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, and said it expected faster revenue growth in the coming months.

The maker of factory robots, ship motors and industrial drives reported operational core profit (EBITA) for the three months to the end of March rising 11% to $1.42 billion, beating analyst forecasts for $1.36 billion.