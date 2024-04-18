China stocks track Asian markets higher

SHANGHAI: China stocks tracked other Asian markets higher on Thursday, as investors assessed US interest rate outlook, with banking shares leading the gains.

Asian stocks crept higher in a mixed session, while the dollar took a breather and bond markets steadied.

Oil nursed its sharpest fall in two-and-a-half months on demand worries and the lack, so far, of an obvious Israeli or US response to Iran’s weekend attack.