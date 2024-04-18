China stocks track Asian markets higher

SHANGHAI: China stocks tracked other Asian markets higher on Thursday, as investors assessed US interest rate outlook, with banking shares leading the gains.
Asian stocks crept higher in a mixed session, while the dollar took a breather and bond markets steadied.
Oil nursed its sharpest fall in two-and-a-half months on demand worries and the lack, so far, of an obvious Israeli or US response to Iran’s weekend attack.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.55% at 3,088.33.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.61%, with its financial sector sub-index rising 1.48%, the consumer staples sector up 1%, the real estate index down 0.05% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.2%.
Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.45% to 5,833.02 and the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.34% at 16,469.29.
However, investors are still wary about geopolitical tensions, as President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for sharply higher US tariffs on Chinese metal products as part of a package of policies aimed at pleasing steelworkers in the swing state of Pennsylvania, at the risk of angering Beijing.
The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.81%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.46% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index gained 0.41%.
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 1.13%, while Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.51%.
The top gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Traffic Control Technology Co Ltd, up 20%, followed by Sinocelltech Group Ltd, gaining 15.12% and Hunan Kylinsec Technology Co Ltd, jumping 13.49%.
The top gainers among H-shares were Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, up 5.66%, followed by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, gaining 4.98% and ANTA Sports Products Ltd, up by 4.96%.
