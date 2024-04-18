AIRLINK 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DFML 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
DGKC 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
FCCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
FFBL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.92%)
FFL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUBC 129.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.65%)
KOSM 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.65%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.11%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
PIAA 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SEARL 57.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.29%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.86%)
TRG 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
UNITY 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,313 Increased By 8.8 (0.12%)
BR30 24,050 Increased By 99.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 70,452 Increased By 118.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 23,155 Increased By 34.2 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rebound as mining, bank stocks rally; jobs data in focus

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:10am

Australian shares inched up on Thursday after five sessions of losses, buoyed by miners on rising underlying iron ore prices, while heavyweight financial stocks gained as local investors shrug off cautious remarks from the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,633.90 by 0027 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.1% on Wednesday.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell declined to provide guidance on Tuesday regarding the timeline and extent of expected interest rate cuts by saying that policy needs to be restrictive for longer, raising doubts about rate cuts this year.

Back in Sydney, investors will be looking at local employment data for March, due later in the day, which is expected to define the central bank’s rate trajectory for the year.

Miners edged up 1.1% higher, on track for their best day in a week, with iron prices hitting a more than 5-week high on Wednesday.

Top miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue rose 1% and 1.1%, respectively.

BHP Group jumped 2%, as it reported higher third-quarter iron ore output.

Financials advanced after six sessions of losses, rising 0.5%, with the top four lenders gaining between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Gold stocks dropped 0.9%, with top gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining shedding between 0.9% and 2.9%, respectively.

Australian shares flat as commodities counter gains in financials

Energy stocks tracked the broader market higher despite oil prices settling lower, as demand concerns outweighed Middle East supply risks.

Oil and gas giant Woodside Energy dropped 0.1%, while Santos fell 0.2% after it reported lower quarterly revenue due to weaker production and volumes.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,789.21, poised for its worst day in more than two months.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares rebound as mining, bank stocks rally; jobs data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Global financial leaders vow support for Pakistan

World Bank concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Read more stories