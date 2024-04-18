IK condemns recent events in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned the recent events in Bahawalnagar, where he alleged that powerful individuals not only violated the law but also sought impunity.

The Bahawalnagar incident, which garnered widespread attention after videos depicting individuals in army uniforms purportedly assaulting police officials circulated on social media, sparked outrage among citizens and journalists alike.

Talking to reporters at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Imran said that the treatment meted out to Punjab Police officials in Bahawalnagar was akin to that of slaves rather than brothers.

He lamented the prevailing state of affairs, attributing it to what he termed as the law of the jungle prevailing in the country.

Khan cautioned against acquiring loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicting a new wave of inflation, and highlighted the risks to the economy and the exacerbation of poverty due to a dearth of investment.

He stressed that the country's governance lacked adherence to the Constitution, rule of law, or democracy, asserting that stability in the economy and currency cannot be achieved through loans.

Khan warned that IMF loans would unleash inflation, disproportionately affecting the salaried and impoverished segments of society. Moreover, he underscored that the dearth of investment would escalate debt and poverty, imperilling the country's future.

He lamented that over the past 18 months, Pakistanis had made substantial investments in Dubai, citing this as indicative of the prevailing state of affairs within the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024