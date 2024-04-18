AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-18

Adidas, LVMH steer European shares higher on earnings relief

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

PARIS: European shares gained on Wednesday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session, supported by healthy quarterly results from consumer giants LVMH and Adidas, while investors also kept a cautious watch on developments in the Middle East.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 closed 0.2% higher, after notching its biggest one-day drop in over nine months on Tuesday, with the personal and household goods sector jumping 1.8%.

Adidas soared 8.6% to an over two-year high, topping Germany’s blue-chip index, as the sportswear company hiked its outlook for 2024 after posting better-than-expected preliminary results for the first quarter.

LVMH climbed 2.8% after the world’s largest luxury group’s first-quarter sales offered some reassurance to investors concerned about the industry’s outlook.

With other luxury names Hermes and Richemont climbing 2.3% and 3.0%, respectively, the broader sector gained 1.8%.

“Resilient global growth and improving consumer and business confidence should allow for favourable first-quarter earnings,” said Joaquin Kritz Lara, chief economist at Numera Analytics.

Capping gains, technology stocks dropped 3.2%, hauled down by ASML’s 6.7% slide after Europe’s biggest tech firm reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter new bookings.

With interest rates at record highs, investors are keeping a close eye on the health of corporate Europe this earnings season. Technology stocks are in the spotlight, having spearheaded the STOXX 600’s rally since late last year on euphoria around artificial intelligence.

First-quarter profits are expected to have declined 12.1% year-on-year, according to LSEG data on Tuesday.

Data showed euro zone inflation slowed across the board in March, reinforcing expectations for a European Central Bank interest rate cut in June, even as rising energy costs and a weak euro cloud the outlook.

On the policy front, ECB board member Piero Cipollone noted plenty of fresh data in June and July could bolster the case for rate cuts, while Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel highlighted euro zone’s price pressure could continue for some time.

Among top stocks, International Distributions Services jumped 28.9% to top the STOXX 600. Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is working on improving an offer for the owner of Britain’s Royal Mail, after his investment vehicle said its non-binding bid was rejected.

Naturgy jumped 6.1% after Abu Dhabi’s TAQA confirmed talks with the Spanish energy firm’s three largest shareholders over a possible takeover bid.

German automotive supplier Continental dropped 5.5% after a first-quarter revenue and profit margin miss.

Just Eat Takeaway shed 4.5% after the food delivery company missed first-quarter total orders estimates.

European shares Adidas STOXX 600 index LVMH

Comments

200 characters

Adidas, LVMH steer European shares higher on earnings relief

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories