Sindh Governor administers oath to eight more ministers

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday administered oath to eight more ministers as the provincial cabinet has been expanded.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House.

The newly-inducted ministers included Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Shahid Abdul Salam Tahim, Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Shahina Sher Ali and Mir Tariq Ali Talpur.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, CM Advisor Ahsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and provincial secretaries were also present during the ceremony.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the new ministers.

With the induction of eight ministers, the Sindh cabinet expanded to 20 members as 12 ministers took oath on March 12.

