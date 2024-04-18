Country braces for another spell of rains, storms: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wednesday, in a fresh advisory said that Pakistan was bracing for another intense period of rainfall and thunderstorms starting from 17 to 29 April.

According to officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the ongoing rains have so far resulted in the death of 73 people, injuring scores and destroying 1,500 houses countrywide.

The NDMA said that the latest projections from the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) based on multiple weather models have highlighted a series of moderate to intense weather systems to cause rainfall and thunderstorms across the country from April 17th to 29th.

The NDMA in a fresh advisory said, “These weather patterns are anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing significant risks to various parts across the country.”

According to officials, at least 32 people have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and scores injured due to various rain-related incidents, while 21 people have lost their lives in Punjab, eight people in Balochistan, eight people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and six in Sindh.

In light of these projections, the NDMA has instructed PDMAs, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

Farmers, cattle owners, tourists, and travellers are also advised to remain cautious during this period.

According to NDMA, the weather forecast indicated that a weather system would enter Pakistan on April 17th, initiating a period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lasting until April 22nd. “The system will influence Balochistan from April 17th to April 19th, followed by impacts on Punjab and Sindh from April 18th to April 19th. Upper Punjab will experience the effects from April 18th to April 21st, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be affected from April 17th to 22nd April,” the advisory said.

Following this, a weaker weather system was expected to enter Pakistan on April 23rd, bringing low rainfall and thunderstorms to certain parts of the country until April 24th.

While Balochistan and upper Punjab would experience slight impacts from April 23rd to April 24th, KP, GB, and AJK would also be affected. However, Sindh was not expected to be impacted during this period. Subsequently, a strong weather system is forecasted to enter Pakistan on April 25th, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms with occasional gaps until April 29th. This system will affect Balochistan from April 25th to April 29th, with intermittent gaps. Sindh will experience impacts on April 25th, 26th, and 28th, while South Punjab will be affected from April 27th to April 28th. Upper Punjab will face the brunt from April 26th to April 29th, while KP will experience effects from 25th to 29th April, potentially impacting GB and AJK from April 25th to April 29th.

The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of vulnerable areas, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat. Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas during the forecast period, particularly in southern western Balochistan.

