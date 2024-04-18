AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Ministry explains to court why ban on ‘X’ is necessary

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the ban on social networking site, X, formerly Twitter, was necessary following the platform’s failure to address concerns regarding its misuse.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Wednesday, heard a petition moved by Ehtisham Abbasi against the closure of X which has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17.

Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, on behalf of the ministry, submitted a report in court in response to the petition challenging the ban on the social media platform.

The report also requested the court to dismiss the petition stating that “no right of the petitioner has been deprived”. It added that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban. It further said that the petition against the closure of X is contrary to law and facts.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing had requested X to ban accounts that were propagating against the chief justice. It noted that X officials ignored the requests of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and did not respond, following which the decision to temporarily close the site was taken.

The report stated that at the request of intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Interior issued orders for the closure of X on February 17, 2024, aimed at safeguarding the national security and law and order situation.

It maintained that the decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation.

Social media platforms are being used indiscriminately to spread extremist ideas and false information. X is being used as a tool by some nefarious elements to undermine law and order and promote instability, said the report.

It also stated that the closure of X is not against Article 19 of the Constitution and is in response to the rising security concerns that led to the ban on many social media platforms, even around the world.

The ministry maintained that the social media platform’s closure is not intended to curtail freedom of expression or access to information, but is aimed at the responsible use of social media platforms in accordance with the law.

It continued that the Ministry of Interior is the protector of the citizens of Pakistan and is responsible for national stability. The report mentioned that social media platform TikTok was also banned by the government earlier, adding that the ban was lifted after TikTok signed an agreement to abide by Pakistani law.

The IHC chief justice said that another petition had been filed on the disruption of social media platform and the court is also issuing notices to the respondents and seeking a reply on the new plea.

Later, the bench deferred the case until May 2.

