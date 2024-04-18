Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 136,024 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,507 tonnes of import cargo and 8,517 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,507 comprised of 20,269 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,504 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 10,472 tonnes of Wheat & 88,262 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 8,517 comprised of 8,417 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 100 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 2209 containers comprising of 1357 containers import and 852 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 396 of 20’s and 454 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 268 of 20’s and 62 of 40’s loaded containers while 134 of 20’s and 163 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Sc Mercury, V Noble, Christina Selmer & Newsun Harmony berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Xin Run Chen 6, Cycas, Ever Envoy, Dubai Glamour & Omurtag sailed off from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Jutha Maritimo’ left the Port on Wednesday morning while three more ships, MSC United VIII, Gall and Yangzi-31 are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 153,586 tonnes, comprising 92,816 tonnes imports cargo and 60,770 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,039 Containers (850 TEUs Imports and 2,189 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024