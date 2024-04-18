AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 17, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Apr-24      15-Apr-24      12-Apr-24      11-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105103       0.104946       0.104989       0.104682
Euro                             0.809371       0.809499       0.809404       0.812787
Japanese yen                    0.0049294      0.0049525      0.0049661      0.0049559
U.K. pound                       0.947133       0.949163       0.947585       0.949981
U.S. dollar                      0.760902       0.759665       0.759861       0.757561
Algerian dinar                  0.0056518      0.0056427                     0.0056297
Australian dollar                0.488956       0.492871       0.495885       0.494157
Botswana pula                   0.0549371      0.0553036      0.0554699       0.055302
Brazilian real                   0.146824       0.147954       0.149247
Brunei dollar                    0.556703       0.558413       0.560618       0.559871
Canadian dollar                  0.551922       0.551984       0.553287
Chilean peso                     0.000778      0.0007876       0.000794      0.0007945
Czech koruna                     0.032088      0.0319617      0.0319511      0.0320105
Danish krone                     0.108482       0.108503       0.108494       0.108947
Indian rupee                    0.0091128      0.0091041      0.0091118
Israeli New Shekel               0.201831       0.204431       0.202252       0.201425
Korean won                      0.0005499      0.0005539      0.0005572      0.0005593
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46926        2.46644
Malaysian ringgit                0.158753       0.159009        0.15935
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162605      0.0162211      0.0163484
Mexican peso                    0.0455394      0.0455845      0.0460291
New Zealand dollar               0.447943       0.451393       0.456638       0.453097
Norwegian krone                 0.0696282                     0.0699593
Omani rial                        1.97572
Peruvian sol                     0.204706                      0.204636
Philippine peso                                0.0134482      0.0133954
Polish zloty                     0.187014       0.188929       0.190046       0.190788
Qatari riyal                     0.208699
Russian ruble                   0.0080883       0.008117      0.0081319      0.0080833
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202577                      0.202016
Singapore dollar                 0.556703       0.558413       0.560618       0.559871
South African rand              0.0398199      0.0402403      0.0406634      0.0402947
Swedish krona                                  0.0699577      0.0704871
Swiss franc                      0.833272        0.83178       0.831722       0.830431
Thai baht                                                                    0.0206803
Trinidadian dollar               0.112488       0.112475       0.112035
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207189       0.206852                      0.206279
Uruguayan peso                  0.0195332      0.0195901      0.0195934
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

