WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 17, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Apr-24 15-Apr-24 12-Apr-24 11-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105103 0.104946 0.104989 0.104682 Euro 0.809371 0.809499 0.809404 0.812787 Japanese yen 0.0049294 0.0049525 0.0049661 0.0049559 U.K. pound 0.947133 0.949163 0.947585 0.949981 U.S. dollar 0.760902 0.759665 0.759861 0.757561 Algerian dinar 0.0056518 0.0056427 0.0056297 Australian dollar 0.488956 0.492871 0.495885 0.494157 Botswana pula 0.0549371 0.0553036 0.0554699 0.055302 Brazilian real 0.146824 0.147954 0.149247 Brunei dollar 0.556703 0.558413 0.560618 0.559871 Canadian dollar 0.551922 0.551984 0.553287 Chilean peso 0.000778 0.0007876 0.000794 0.0007945 Czech koruna 0.032088 0.0319617 0.0319511 0.0320105 Danish krone 0.108482 0.108503 0.108494 0.108947 Indian rupee 0.0091128 0.0091041 0.0091118 Israeli New Shekel 0.201831 0.204431 0.202252 0.201425 Korean won 0.0005499 0.0005539 0.0005572 0.0005593 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46926 2.46644 Malaysian ringgit 0.158753 0.159009 0.15935 Mauritian rupee 0.0162605 0.0162211 0.0163484 Mexican peso 0.0455394 0.0455845 0.0460291 New Zealand dollar 0.447943 0.451393 0.456638 0.453097 Norwegian krone 0.0696282 0.0699593 Omani rial 1.97572 Peruvian sol 0.204706 0.204636 Philippine peso 0.0134482 0.0133954 Polish zloty 0.187014 0.188929 0.190046 0.190788 Qatari riyal 0.208699 Russian ruble 0.0080883 0.008117 0.0081319 0.0080833 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202577 0.202016 Singapore dollar 0.556703 0.558413 0.560618 0.559871 South African rand 0.0398199 0.0402403 0.0406634 0.0402947 Swedish krona 0.0699577 0.0704871 Swiss franc 0.833272 0.83178 0.831722 0.830431 Thai baht 0.0206803 Trinidadian dollar 0.112488 0.112475 0.112035 U.A.E. dirham 0.207189 0.206852 0.206279 Uruguayan peso 0.0195332 0.0195901 0.0195934 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

