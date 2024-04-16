AIRLINK 67.60 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (4.66%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.27%)
HUBC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.14%)
OGDC 134.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.63%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
PIAA 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PRL 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.99%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TRG 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,352 Increased By 27.5 (0.38%)
BR30 24,302 Increased By 244.8 (1.02%)
KSE100 70,814 Increased By 269.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,307 Increased By 115.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s top diplomat Wang holds call with Iranian counterpart

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:14pm

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister held phone discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Beijing state media said Tuesday, reporting that Iran said it was “willing to exercise restraint” after its first-ever attack on Israel’s territory.

Israel has vowed to respond to the unprecedented Iranian missile and drone strikes over the weekend, which have prompted appeals for de-escalation by world leaders fearing wider conflict.

China is a close partner of Iran, its largest trade partner, and a top buyer of its sanctioned oil.

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

The United States has repeatedly made public appeals for China to use its influence over Tehran to manage tensions in the region, which are currently turbocharged over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

During the call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang Yi on the April 1 attack on a consular annex of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which Tehran says prompted its aerial assault, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua said.

Amir-Abdollahian told Wang that the United Nations Security Council “did not make a necessary response to this attack” and that “Iran has the right to self-defence in response to the violation of its sovereignty”, according to a readout.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran was “willing to exercise restraint” and had no intention of further escalating tensions, adding the current regional situation was “very sensitive”.

Wang said China “strongly condemns and firmly opposes the attack” on the Iranian consular annex, Xinhua reported, and regards it as a “serious violation of international law and unacceptable”.

The readout said China noted Iran’s statement that, in response, it had taken limited action in “self-defence”.

“China appreciates Iran’s stress on not targeting regional and neighbouring countries as well as its reiteration on continuously pursuing a good-neighbourly and friendly policy,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

“It is believed that Iran can handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil while safeguarding its own sovereignty and dignity.”

Tehran’s foreign ministry readout said Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang on Iran’s “legitimate action” and “warned the White House” that further attacks on Iran’s interests or security would invite a “decisive, immediate and extensive” response.

‘Spillover effect’

The foreign ministers discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict in the call, with Wang calling the current situation a “spillover effect of the escalating conflict in Gaza”, according to Xinhua.

China, historically sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, has been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Allies urge Israel to show restraint after Iranian attack

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,797 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

“China is willing to maintain communication with the Iranian side and jointly push for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue,” Wang said according to Xinhua.

Wang also held talks with his Saudi counterpart on Monday, the news agency said.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together to avoid further escalation in the Middle East, it said.

United States Iran Middle East Tehran Hossein Amir Abdollahian United Nations Security Council Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Saudi counterpart Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

China’s top diplomat Wang holds call with Iranian counterpart

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories