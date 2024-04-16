BR100 7,325 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 24,058 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 70,545 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,191 No Change 0 (0%)
  • Important updates April 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.53, takes it to Rs293.94 per litre

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $8.04bn

Read here for details.

  • Saudi FM-led delegation arrives in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in as MNA

Read here for details.

  • ‘Leak of corporate data’: Cyber-attack hits Pak Suzuki Motor Company

Read here for details.

  • Oil tanker ‘mafia’: PM Shehbaz again pushes for renewable energy generation

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah submits public intention to acquire majority stake in Samba Bank

Read here for details.

  • Karachi could be hit by thunderstorm on Wednesday: PMD

Read here for details.

