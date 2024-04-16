PFA imposes Rs190,000 fine on five breakfast points

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected breakfast points and chicken-carrier vehicles on Monday while visiting Temple Road, Thokar Niaz Baig and Tollinton Market.

The authority imposed Rs190,000 cumulative fine on four food business operators (FBOs) over violations and discarded 500kg of sick and underweighted chickens besides registering an FIR against chicken supplier in the respective police station.

The PFA watchdog team also issued warning notices to five hotels for improvement and sent a food sample for laboratory testing, PFA DG said.

DG PFA Asim Javaid said that the authority took action against FBOs over failure to present the medicals of workers, unhygienic working environment and violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said the complete traceability of meat and milk supplied in Lahore is being ensured.

According to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and following the directions of the Punjab Food Minister, PFA is taking all possible measures to bring all stages from food preparation to delivery in line with international standards. The utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food across Punjab, he added. He has requested the public to report on PFA helpline 1223, Website or Facebook page against the enemies of public health or in case of any food-related complaint.

