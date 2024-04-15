Power supply remains stable amid intermittent showers: KE

KARACHI: Electricity supply to Karachi remained stable amidst intermittent showers throughout the day. KE teams continued to closely monitor the situation, maintaining proactive contact with key departments of the Government of Sindh, Met department, and the city’s administration, while the field teams remained available to address any faults.

Over 1900 feeders of KE’s network of almost 2100 feeders responsible for supplying power remained fully energized at any given time. In accordance with emergency safety protocols, power supply to low-lying areas with a risk of water logging and those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. These areas have also been gradually re-energized after clearance from field teams.

