Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-15

Power supply remains stable amid intermittent showers: KE

Press Release Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

KARACHI: Electricity supply to Karachi remained stable amidst intermittent showers throughout the day. KE teams continued to closely monitor the situation, maintaining proactive contact with key departments of the Government of Sindh, Met department, and the city’s administration, while the field teams remained available to address any faults.

Over 1900 feeders of KE’s network of almost 2100 feeders responsible for supplying power remained fully energized at any given time. In accordance with emergency safety protocols, power supply to low-lying areas with a risk of water logging and those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. These areas have also been gradually re-energized after clearance from field teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh KE power supply Met department

Comments

200 characters

Power supply remains stable amid intermittent showers: KE

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories