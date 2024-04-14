WASA issues alert after rains

MULTAN: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) issued an after the rain which continued in the city intermittently here on Saturday.

Managing Director (MD) WASA, Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed sewerage, and disposal station officials to remain alert. The disposal station division was ordered to keep standby generators operational and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field. He ordered the officials to remain in the field till the complete drainage of rainwater and to follow SOPs for drainage of rainwater from the pond area. Most of the areas were cleared after heavy rain in the city during the Eid holidays as drainage operations by WASA continued uninterruptedly.