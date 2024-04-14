AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Punjab CM approves establishment of special unit on cybercrimes

APP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting in Murree on Saturday to comprehensively review law and order situation in the province.

The inspector general of police (IGP) gave a detailed briefing on overall law and order situation, said a handout issued here. It was decided in principle in the meeting to launch a special unit, besides conducting IT training of the staff to eliminate organized and cybercrimes in the province. Various proposals and recommendations were put forth to undertake concrete steps to safeguard life and property of people.

An approval was also accorded to enforce a special audit system in order to ascertain corruption and unprofessional attitude in police. The police officers and officials found involved in conniving with the corrupt mafias and criminals would undergo special court martial, the meeting decided. In case of asking for bribe, a complaint could be registered via CM’s special dashboard.

A proposal to establish border security force to check smuggling was also reviewed in the meeting. It was decided in principle to set up a functional specialized police force to effectively counter every crime. An approval was granted to vigorously carry out a campaign for complete eradication of narcotics. It was decided to make legislation for awarding death penalty to those found involved in committing molestation of women and children.

The chief minister ordered to undertake strict measures to root out culture of illegal weapons in Punjab and it was decided to make amendments to the relevant laws in this regard. The CM also ordered to undertake additional measures for permanent elimination of kite-flying and usage of metallic wire. She underscored, “Crime can be reduced by ensuring stern punishment to the culprits. It is a fundamental responsibility of the Punjab government to protect every citizen of Punjab,” she said.

“We would provide the latest arms and ammunition, state-of-the-art equipment, night vision technology and drones.” The CM ordered to launch an effective crackdown for permanent eradication of terrorism, smuggling and criminal gangs. There is a dire need to streamline prosecution and investigation system as well, she added.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IG Police, Additional IGP, Commissioner, CCPO, RPO and other officers were also attended the meeting.

