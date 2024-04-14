AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
ZAB: 45th death anniversary jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux

APP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party would hold a public meeting on Sunday in Garhi Khudabakhsh on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, which will be attended by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Central and provincial leaders of PPP and address the workers of PPP.

On the occasion of the rally, security arrangements have been made extremely strict by preparing a stage on the ground in front of the martyrs’ shrine in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and decorating it with party flags, panaflags and pictures of party leaders.

IG Sindh police Ghulam Nabi Memon reached Garhi Khudabakhsh late at night to review the security arrangements for the anniversary rally, where relevant officials including DIG Larkana range, SSP Larkana briefed him about the arrangements made for the rally.

On this occasion, IG Sindh police directed DIG and SSP Larkana that security arrangements should be made foolproof on the occasion of Varsi Jalsi so that people coming from all over the country to participate in Varsi Jalsi and they do not face any kind of problems.

Meanwhile, under the chairmanship of DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, a meeting was held in Shahada Police Hall SSP Larkana to review the arrangements regarding the security of martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary in which SSPs and ASPs on duty participated. In the meeting, DIB-in-charge Larkana gave a briefing to DIG Larkana about the security arrangements made regarding the Varsi Jalsi.

