Apr 13, 2024
World Print 2024-04-13

Spain says Europe is ready to recognise Palestinian state

Reuters | AFP Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said there were “clear signs” in Europe that countries in the region were prepared to recognise a Palestinian state.

Sanchez had earlier met with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo amid his diplomatic campaign to garner support for the recognition of Palestinian statehood. Reuters

AFP ADDS: Norway is ready to recognise a Palestinian state together with other countries, its prime minister said on Friday while hosting Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking support for the cause.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters that such a decision would need to be taken in close coordination with “like-minded countries”.

“Norway stands ready to recognise the state of Palestine,” Store told a joint press conference with Sanchez.

“We have not set a firm timetable,” Store added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

