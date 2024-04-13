AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Buddhist delegation visits Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

PESHAWAR: A total of 35 delegates including monks, and the renowned Buddhist Reverend from Malaysia and Indonesia visited the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex & Sethi House Peshawar on Friday.

The visit provided the guests with a unique opportunity to explore the rich history and heritage of the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex. They had the chance to witness firsthand the ancient relics, intricate architecture, and sacred spaces that have made this site a treasure trove of historical importance.

During their visit, the monks and delegates were briefed about the historical significance of the Archaeological complex and the Sethi House in Peshawar. They were particularly impressed by the efforts of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museum in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The visit served as an opportunity for cultural exchange and dialogue, further strengthening the bonds between different countries with a shared appreciation for history and heritage.

The monks expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to them during their stay.

Talking on the occasion an official of the Tourism Department said that they believe that such interactions play a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding and respect among nations, saying they are committed to continuing our efforts to facilitate more such enriching cultural exchanges in the future.

Peshawar Buddhist Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex Sethi House Peshawar

