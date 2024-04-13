AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-13

Eid celebrations: PM commends army, police for ensuring law, order

APP Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt tribute on Thursday to the valiant Jawans of the Pakistan Army and Police, as well as the dedicated personnel of security agencies, for their commitment to upholding law and order during Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

“In honour of Eid’s significance, the entire nation, myself included, stands in admiration of the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, Police, security agencies, and administration, who selflessly carry out their duties far from their families,” he conveyed in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister lauded the proactive steps taken by the administration, leaders of security agencies, Inspector Generals of Police from all provinces, and the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in ensuring law and order nationwide.

He emphasized the immeasurable sacrifices made by the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army and security agencies to ensure law and order throughout the country.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army Eid-ul-Fitr Eid celebrations

Comments

200 characters

Eid celebrations: PM commends army, police for ensuring law, order

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Adversarial elements: COAS urges stakeholders to remain vigilant

Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

Submersible motors import: new customs’ values fixed

IHC judges’ letter: SC judge says against suo motu

At least 18 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Hub

Read more stories