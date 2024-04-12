AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves rise for seventh consecutive week to record high

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 06:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for the seventh straight week to hit a record high of $648.56 as of April 5, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $2.98 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $29.45 billion in the previous six weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise for sixth week to record high

In the week that the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee gained 0.1% against the dollar after rebounding from a record low of 83.4550 hit earlier in the week.

The domestic currency settled at 83.4125 on Friday, down 0.1% week-on-week.

----------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
                            April 05     March 29
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      571,166      570,618
Gold                          54,558       52,160
SDRs                          18,170       18,145
Reserve Tranche Position       4,669        4,660
Total                        648,562      645,583
----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves rise for seventh consecutive week to record high

33,634 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says

IMF chief says Pakistan seeking potential follow-up loan program

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Read more stories