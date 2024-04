ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Chairman Senate Makhdoom Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived at Zardari House to meet Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The PPP chairman congratulated Gilani for being elected as the Senate chairman unopposed.

Gilani, the newly-elected chairman Senate, expressed his gratitude to Bilawal for trusting him.

