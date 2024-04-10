Danish Schools to be established across Sindh, Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the dream of an educated Pakistan cannot be fulfilled without providing education to 26 million out-of-school children. He was speaking after an inspection of a Danish school site in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that as soon as PC-I of the AJK, G-B, and remote areas of Balochistan is completed, he would visit there to lay the foundation stone of Danish schools.

He said that the federal government would also collaborate with the provinces to establish Danish Schools, especially in remote areas of Sindh as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He regretted that at present, over 26 million children are out of school and stated that an education emergency would have to be declared to enrol them.

The Prime Minister said that poor parents cannot afford the fees being charged by the schools established for the elite class; therefore, Danish schools are being established to provide education to their children.

Shehbaz said he faced a lot of criticism when Danish schools were established in Punjab but his view was if schools such as Aitchison, Frobelsetc could be set for the elite class then why not Danish schools be established for the poor children?

The premier said that a chain of schools has been established in the federal capital for the children of affluent people and now it has been decided to establish Danish School in Islamabad for the poor children.

The premier added that Danish schools were established in Punjab where thousands of children are being provided education and today students of these schools are leaving their impact on international debate, syllabus, and sports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024