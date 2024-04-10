AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
IBC condemns ‘frivolous’ reference against Justice Kayani

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Tuesday, condemned the filing of a frivolous reference against the Senior Puisne Judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

In a statement issued by the IBC, its Vice Chairman Adil Aziz Qazi expressed his deep concerns and strongly condemned the filing of a frivolous reference against Justice Kayani.

He added that the filing of this baseless reference deemed an affront to the esteemed judiciary, is also regarded as a blatant abuse of the legal process.

He stated in the statement that Justice Kayani serves our judiciary with utmost dedication, impartiality, and integrity and his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and dispensing justice fairly is commendable and beyond reproach.

The IBC vice chairman also said that it is imperative for us, as guardians of justice, to vehemently condemn such malicious attempts to undermine the judiciary and tarnish the reputation of our esteemed judges. “Such frivolous references not only waste valuable judicial resources but also erode public trust in the legal system,” added Aziz.

He maintained, “The Islamabad Bar Council unequivocally condemns the filing of this frivolous reference against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. We stand in solidarity with his Lordship and reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence and integrity of the judiciary.”

He added, “Let it be known that the legal fraternity will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the sanctity of our judicial institutions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

