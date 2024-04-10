Section 144 imposed on Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul Fitr festivities, the Peshawar district administration on Tuesday imposed Section 144 across various domains for one month. Under the directives, several activities have been strictly prohibited to ensure public safety and order.

Aerial firing, the display of weapons, one-wheeling, speeding, and reckless driving have been categorically banned, as announced by the District Administration.

Moreover, the administration has prohibited overloading of tourists on boats, along with the operation of hazardous swings in amusement parks, in a bid to prevent potential accidents and ensure the well-being of citizens.

Further reinforcing safety measures, bathing in rivers and dams without protective jackets has been prohibited, alongside the ban on motorcycles and vehicles fitted with double silencers, as stated by the district administration.

