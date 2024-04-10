Security beefed up across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The local administration beefed up security in the federal capital to ensure foolproof security during the EidulFitr festival.

Additional security personnel would be deployed at various points for increased checking while major Eid prayer processions, public parks, and children’s parks will be monitored.

EidulFitr is traditionally celebrated with great religious fervour and zeal. A large number of people including VIPs and diplomats offer Eid Prayers in Faisal Mosque. Officers / officials would be deputed to perform special duty at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad.

The administration said that the SSP (Operations), ICT Islamabad will issue a detailed security plan for the entire city and shall also deploy female staff as well as the availability of necessary equipment shall be ensured. Staff shall be properly briefed. Suspicious individuals and vehicles will be kept under watch.

The SSP (Security Division) shall ensure effective deployment at the venue as well as government buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave/Red Zone. The security of VIPs shall also be made foolproof.

The SSP (Traffic) shall chalk out a comprehensive traffic plan for the venue; ensure the availability of traffic staff and proper diversions shall be placed as and when required. Further foolproof arrangements shall be made so that VVIP and VIP traffic flow is unhindered.

The AIG Police (Special Branch) shall ensure the presence of the BDS team and provide advance information, walk through gates shall also be placed.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, emphasized the importance of safety precautions for residents traveling to their hometowns during the EidulFitr holidays. Highlighting the continuous efforts of the Islamabad Capital Police in safeguarding the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens, DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari urged the individuals embarking on Eid travels to take necessary security measures to avoid potential risk of burglary, a public relations officer said.

Furthermore, the citizens were advised to make adequate arrangements for safeguarding valuables such as jewelry and cash, ensuring all locks and doors were properly checked before departure, and informing newspaper vendors to refrain from delivering newspapers during their absence. To further enhance home security, residents were encouraged to avoid activities that could signal their absence and to inform the relevant police station before leaving. This proactive approach aimed to ensure comprehensive protection of lives and property, utilising all available resources.

The initiative underscored the commitment of Islamabad Police to ensuring the well-being of the community, especially during festive seasons when security concerns are heightened, he added.

Emergency Services Department Rawalpindi (Rescue 1122) including all tehsils of the district will be on high alert for emergency assistance during the EidulFitr holidays.

