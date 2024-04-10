AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-10

Eid is about children: Gaza has lost thousands of children

Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

Last year, Palestinians in Gaza celebrated Eid al-Fitr as they visited mosques to perform the Eid prayer, gathered with family and enjoyed traditional holiday fare.

On last Eid also, Palestinians had breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after tensions soared between Israelis and Palestinians and fears of another war on the Strip escalated.

This year, however, the situation in Gaza cannot be described in words. It is profoundly profound, to say the least. Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israel’s war machinery since October 7.

Unlike last year, no market was crowded by people preparing for Eid celebrations. In the ruins of Gaza City, for example, the much-loved al-Remal and al-Seha markets used to be filled by crowds of people purchasing new clothes for themselves and their children.

At present, the two markets stand completely devastated as they were bombed along with a large number of other markets and shopping malls across the Strip by the Jewish state. Needless to say, Eid is all about children, and children make up 40 percent of the dead since Israel started bombing the enclave.

Somakia is a traditional food that Palestinians eat and distribute among themselves on Eid. Israel has deprived Palestinians of almost everything, including the festivity that is related to Ramazan and Eid.

Saleh Jaffar

Dubai

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gaza Palestinians Eid al-Fitr Eid prayer Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Eid is about children: Gaza has lost thousands of children

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories