Eid is about children: Gaza has lost thousands of children

Last year, Palestinians in Gaza celebrated Eid al-Fitr as they visited mosques to perform the Eid prayer, gathered with family and enjoyed traditional holiday fare.

On last Eid also, Palestinians had breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after tensions soared between Israelis and Palestinians and fears of another war on the Strip escalated.

This year, however, the situation in Gaza cannot be described in words. It is profoundly profound, to say the least. Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israel’s war machinery since October 7.

Unlike last year, no market was crowded by people preparing for Eid celebrations. In the ruins of Gaza City, for example, the much-loved al-Remal and al-Seha markets used to be filled by crowds of people purchasing new clothes for themselves and their children.

At present, the two markets stand completely devastated as they were bombed along with a large number of other markets and shopping malls across the Strip by the Jewish state. Needless to say, Eid is all about children, and children make up 40 percent of the dead since Israel started bombing the enclave.

Somakia is a traditional food that Palestinians eat and distribute among themselves on Eid. Israel has deprived Palestinians of almost everything, including the festivity that is related to Ramazan and Eid.

Saleh Jaffar

Dubai

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024