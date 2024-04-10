AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Most Asian currencies subdued ahead of US CPI

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies were muted on Tuesday as traders exercised caution ahead of this week’s US inflation data and a flurry of regional central bank meetings.

The crucial US CPI data, scheduled for release on Wednesday, will take centre-stage for global markets as the timeline for US rate cuts has been gradually delayed.

Traders are now seeing about a 50% chance of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in June, compared to more than 60% last week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

In Asia, the Thai baht slipped as much as 0.4%, but recouped some losses to trade modestly higher. It is among the worst performing currencies in the region, having slumped about 6.5% so far this year. Stocks, however, rose 1%.

The Bank of Thailand is likely to stay pat on rates for the third consecutive meeting on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, in the midst of middling economic growth and rising pressure from the government to slash rates.

“Actual growth performance this year (for Thailand) is likely to be below potential,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

“With below-potential growth and low inflation, we continue to expect the Bank of Thailand to cut policy rates three times this year,” they added.

Central banks in Singapore and South Korea are also due to meet this week, with analysts expecting the banks’ policy stances to remain unchanged.

The South Korean won and stocks traded marginally lower and down 0.5%, respectively, ahead of legislative elections on Wednesday.

The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, and Taiwan dollar were unchanged.

In contrast, stocks in Taiwan ended at another record closing high, jumping 1.9%, piggy-backing on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing winning a $6.6 billion subsidy for advanced semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona.

Equities in Singapore and India rose 0.9% and 0.4%, while those in Malaysia and China traded about 0.2% and 0.1% lower, respectively.

Markets in Philippines and Indonesia were closed due to public holidays.

