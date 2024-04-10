AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Japan’s Nikkei climbs as chip shares gain

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher for a second session on Tuesday as chip-related stocks rose and a weaker yen lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 1.08% to close at 39,773.13. The broader Topix gained 0.97% to 2,754.69.

“The market didn’t find moving catalysts today but sentiment was lifted by the index’s rise on Monday after its sharp declines on Friday,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei jumped 0.9% on Monday after falling 1.96% in its biggest daily decline almost in a month on Friday.

“And the market was also underpinned by the yen’s weakness,” Morita added.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 151.86 per dollar, holding near a 34-year high of 151.975 yen hit last month.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said authorities would not rule out any options in dealing with excessive yen moves, reiterating his warning that Tokyo is ready to act against the currency’s recent sharp declines.

A weak yen raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Chip-related shares rose, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.53% and Advantest rising 1.06%. Lasertec climbed 3.43%.

