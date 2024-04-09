AIRLINK 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.11%)
Apr 09, 2024
Ukraine says it destroys all 20 drones launched by Russia

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 10:35am
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all 20 attack drones that Russia launched targeting Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Tuesday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launches 24 attack drones overnight, Ukraine says

He added that Russia also launched four missiles from the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, but he did not say what happened to those missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify Oleshchuk’s comments.

