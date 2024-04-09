Paediatric surgeons shortage exacerbates child mortality crisis: APSP

KARACHI: Thousands of infants and children succumb to congenital anomalies every year in Pakistan, due to severe shortage of pediatric surgeons.

The shortage of pediatric surgeons in Pakistan has grave implications for child health outcomes, resulting in delayed or inadequate surgical interventions, which can lead to long-term disabilities or loss of life. Despite the need for at least 1,250 pediatric surgeons, only around 160-170 are currently practicing in the country, experts said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arshad, President of the Association of Pediatric Surgeons of Pakistan (APSP), highlighted the dire situation, stating that approximately 2.5 million newborns perish annually in Pakistan, with 26,492 deaths attributed to congenital anomalies alone. Increasing the number of pediatric surgeons and assigning them to District Headquarter (DHQ) hospitals nationwide could save many of these lives, he emphasized.

Dr. Arshad noted the stark disparity in pediatric surgeon availability, with Pakistan having only 0.2 pediatric surgeons per 100,000 people, compared to the United States' ratio of 2.6 pediatric surgeons per 100,000 people, despite a significantly lower proportion of children in the population. Congenital anomalies rank as the fifth leading cause of deaths in Pakistan, alongside fatalities from trauma, cancer, kidney stones, and other conditions. He stressed the urgent need for more pediatric surgeons in public health facilities, particularly at the district level.

As World Pediatric Surgery Day 2024 observed on April 7, Dr. Arshad expressed concern over the strain faced by specialized children's hospitals in Lahore and Karachi, which are inundated with cases. Highlighting the indispensable role of pediatric surgeons, Dr. Arshad underscored the challenges within Pakistan's healthcare system contributing to the shortage of these professionals. Limited training programs and educational opportunities for aspiring pediatric surgeons have led to a scarcity of qualified practitioners entering the workforce, he informed.

He lamented the exodus of trained pediatric surgeons seeking opportunities abroad due to the lack of prospects and incentives in Pakistan.

To address this crisis, Dr. Arshad called for expanding pediatric surgery training programs, increasing residency positions, and enhancing the quality of training and professional development opportunities. Moreover, investments in healthcare infrastructure and resources are imperative to bolster pediatric surgical services nationwide.

Experts also recommended incentivizing medical students to pursue careers in pediatric surgery through scholarships, grants, and loan forgiveness programs. Additionally, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and telemedicine initiatives could extend the reach of pediatric surgical services to underserved areas, improving access to care for children in remote regions.

