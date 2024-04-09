No business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained dull and the trading volume remained notably low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate for cotton remained steady at Rs 21,500 per maund, with Polyester Fiber available at Rs 367 per kg.

