Israel's Netanyahu says 'there is a date' for Rafah invasion

AFP Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 10:25pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a date has been set for an offensive in the city of Rafah, which Israel says is one of the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

US asks Israel for immediate ceasefire, threatens policy ‘changes’

He did not say when the invasion would occur but reiterated that victory over Hamas “requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza

Comments

200 characters
Az_Iz Apr 08, 2024 10:18pm
Evil Zionists.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Apr 08, 2024 10:19pm
There will also be a day for justice.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Israel's Netanyahu says 'there is a date' for Rafah invasion

