AIRLINK 63.48 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.45%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 68.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
FFBL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.88%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 108.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.77%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
MLCF 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.96%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.05%)
PIAA 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PIBTL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.31%)
SEARL 60.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.74%)
SNGP 63.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.82%)
SSGC 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
TELE 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 71.67 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ’s Ueda says his goal was to achieve simpler policy framework

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 10:00am

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that making the central bank’s monetary policy framework simpler and easier to understand was among goals he had in mind when taking the bank’s helm in April last year.

“When I assumed my post a year ago, I felt the BOJ’s policy framework had become a technically difficult one due to various reasons. If economic conditions allowed, I had hoped to make the framework simpler and easier to understand,” Ueda said.

Bank of Japan buys 5.95 trillion yen of JGBs in Jan, lowest since June

“Thankfully, the economy was in fairly good shape in the previous fiscal year (that ended March), so I was able to fulfil my mission,” he told parliament.

Bank of Japan BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda

Comments

200 characters

BOJ’s Ueda says his goal was to achieve simpler policy framework

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in 2023 as sales plunge

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

Oil slides more than 1% as Middle East tensions ease

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Read more stories