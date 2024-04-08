AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Shangla suicide attack: Vehicle transporting Chinese lacked bullet-proof, bomb-resistant features?

Naveed Butt Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

ISLAMABAD: A recent police report concerning the tragic suicide attack in Bisham city, Shangla, has unveiled that the vehicle transporting Chinese nationals lacked both bulletproof and bomb-resistant features.

The report, which has been sent to the federal government, revealed that the targeted bus, part of a convoy, was positioned approximately 15 feet away from another bus and plunged into a 300-feet-deep ditch post the explosion triggered by the suicide bomber’s vehicle on the Karakoram Highway.

This second report of its kind also notes that the convoy’s buses were equipped with closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).

‘Significantly increased security’: Chinese dam project reopens after suicide bombing in KPK

The revelation followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive, conveyed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, for punitive action against senior police officers for apparent “negligence” based on an inquiry report into the March 26 incident, which claimed the lives of five Chinese citizens, including a woman, and a Pakistani driver.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

