Prices of kitchen items in Peshawar show a mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, except live chicken/meat, flour, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, decreased in the open market, according to a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken has further increased as available at Rs475 against the price of Rs460/kilo in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs15/kilo in the retail market, the survey said, adding that a dozen farm eggs were available at Rs300-320 in the open market.

Cow meat prices also sky rocketed in the retail market as bone cow meat was available at Rs1000 per kg and without bone at Rs900 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs. 2200-2400 per kilogram against the price of Rs2200 per kilo.

Similarly the survey said prices of vegetables remained high in the local market

Ginger was available at Rs800-1000 per kilo from Rs600-700/kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg, the survey said. However, the prices of onions decreased as available at Rs200 per kilo against the Rs300/kg while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs150 per kilo against the price of Rs200 per kilo in the previous week.

Price of tomatoes also comes down at Rs100-120 per kilogram against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs150-170, capsicum at Rs400/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2800 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,500 against the price of Rs 13,000 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs400/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, guava at Rs250-300 per kilo, orange at Rs250 per dozen, kinnow at Rs200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs300/kg, melon at Rs200 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024