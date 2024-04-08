KP Industries Dept directed to speed up digitization of all businesses

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher has directed to speed up the digitization of all professional and general business of the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce while emphasized upon improving the performance of department in terms of services delivery in consumer protection rights.

He issued these instructions during a briefing given to him regarding the department on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce, the other day. DG Industries Kabir Afridi, Director Industries Muhammad Hanif and other officers were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant was briefed in detail about the department performance, achieved goals, professional responsibilities and activities.

He was told that the department is providing its services through regional offices in 26 districts while 5086 cases have been disposed up regarding consumer rights in which fines of Rs.4700 million have also been imposed.

He was told that 58147 inspections have been conducted while 86% of the target of the financial year from July 2023 to March 2024 has also been achieved.

He was further informed that the rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration Godown Act 2021 have been finalized and forwarded to the concerned authorities for Cabinet approval.

Similarly, the rules of the Industries Commerce and Trade Statistics Act have also been finalized. He was told that work is in progress to compile the resource mapping data and finalize it in the form of a report.

The Special Assistant directed that a resource mapping cluster of special resources and products belonging to different regions of the province should be created so that the complete data of the special products of each region is available.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024