Terrorism termed major impediment to foreign investment

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said that terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and are deterring investment in Pakistan.

He stated that for eliminating terrorists, a massive operation is necessary for the country to flourish. Negotiations with the terrorists, according to Mian Zahid Hussain, were a mistake that shouldn’t happen again. He said that terrorists are following the agenda of scaring domestic and foreign investors.

He said that the mistake of negotiation and a peace agreement with the terrorists should not be repeated, as it would be tantamount to surrendering.

The business leader stated that the terrorists prefer to target Chinese citizens in order for Pakistan to lose its closest friend. In these circumstances, some so-called experts and others are repeating old demands of negotiations with terrorists, which is condemnable. He said that national security is the most critical issue, and it is irrational to repeat the failed experiments.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the terrorists’ victory in this war is impossible. Still, it is causing a lot of damage to the country, which necessitates determination to stop it.

He stated that the Afghan government’s expectations in this regard are unrealistic, given the abundance of opportunities they have received.

Still, they need more time to be ready to go beyond lip service. Mian Zahid said that on the one hand, trade agreements are being negotiated with Afghanistan; on the other hand, their land is being used against Pakistan, which is unacceptable. Chinese experts are safe in Afghanistan and unsafe in Pakistan, which is surprising. The friendly country of China should also cooperate with Pakistan in efforts to end terrorism, he demanded.

