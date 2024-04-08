Poisonous alcohol sale, firing in air: RPO Faisalabad vows firm action

FAISALABAD: RPO Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued strict orders regarding manufacturing, sale and consumption of poisonous alcohol, aerial firing, one-wheeling and hooliganism on the eve of Eid.

Further, he issued instructions that the persons involved in the manufacturing and sale of poisoned liquor should be identified and stern action should be taken against them. Raiding parties should be formed to apprehend the drug peddlers, kite manufacturers and miscreants.

RPO Faisalabad said that in the past, aerial firing had resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused permanent disability due to injuries.

Therefore, CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot should take pro active measures to ward off any untoward incident.

Regarding kite flying he said that strict action should be taken against the concerned SDPOs and SHOs. Protecting the life and property of the citizens is an important professional duty of the police.

