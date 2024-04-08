KP to establish three separate directorates in Excise Dept

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish three separate directorates in Excise Department with the purpose to enhance its capacity in line with contemporary needs and requirements.

The decision has been taken in a high-level meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. The directorates will include Directorate of Vehicle Registration & Management, Directorate of Intelligence and Narcotics Control and Directorate of Property Tax.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to clearly determinate the role and responsibilities of the proposed directorates, adding that ultimate goal is to put this important department on modern lines, and all possible steps would be taken in this regard. The chief minister on this occasion has directed the concerned authorities to propose necessary amendments in the relevant legal framework for enhancing revenue collection of the department.

He also decided to withdraw the Excise department’s vehicles under the use of unauthorized persons, and directed the authorities concerned to formally serve the notice to all unauthorized persons in this regard, adding that legal action would be taken against those who do not return the vehicles within the stipulated time frame.

He said that all such vehicles would be handed over to police and other provincial departments on need basis. He further directed that the defective and useless vehicles, currently parked at warehouse of Excise Department, should also be auctioned in a transparent manner, and made it clear that, these vehicles should not be handed over to anyone on political basis.

Moreover, he directed for complete documentation of all authorized persons who are provided with official vehicles. Similarly, he directed to have viable mechanism for collecting commercial tax on residential rented properties.

The chief minister has directed the Excise Department to introduce GIS system in order to ensure property tax collection in a more efficient and transparent manner. CM made it clear that, he believes in practical steps instead of routine paperwork and presentations; we need to do work hard with concerted and result-oriented approach in order to expand our tax net, he stated.

The Chief Minister also directed for necessary steps to strengthen the performance assessment mechanism within the department, adding that the officials with good performance should be encouraged, whereas, officials neglecting their professional obligations should be held accountable.

