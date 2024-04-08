Law and order situation in Sindh: MQM-P demands federal govt intervene

KARACHI: In the wake of escalating street crimes in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has urged the federal government to intervene and address the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.

MQM leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari, in a press conference held in Karachi, emphasised the necessity of granting full powers to the Rangers in both Karachi and Sindh to combat rampant criminal activities.

Expressing grave concerns over the recent surge in criminal incidents, Khawaja Izharul Hasan criticized the statements made by the Chief Minister of Sindh, accusing him of irresponsibility and implying a lax approach towards law enforcement. Hasan asserted that the appointment of a new Inspector General of Sindh has seemingly emboldened criminals, resulting in a surge of criminal activities across the province.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Hasan emphasised that the federal government must take decisive action to curb the bloodshed and restore peace in Karachi.

He underscored the need for the Rangers to be granted equal powers throughout the province, emphasizing that the current jurisdiction limited to Karachi is insufficient to effectively address the prevailing challenges.

Echoing Hasan’s sentiments, MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari criticised the Sindh government for its alleged failure to address the escalating crisis. Sabzwari lamented the loss of civilian lives during incidents of dacoity, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

He pointed out the complicity of certain elements within the police force, stressing the need for a thorough investigation and accountability measures.

Sabzwari further questioned the inaction of the federal government in response to the deteriorating security situation in Karachi, calling for proactive measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

He urged federal ministers to engage with the issue and collaborate with the provincial government to implement effective security measures.

In addition, Sabzwari highlighted the need for the establishment of a Neighborwatch system to empower communities in combating crime and addressing security concerns at the grassroots level.

He called upon the Sindh Interior Minister to demonstrate vigilance and take concrete steps to address the market of stolen goods, which he alleged operated with the tacit support of certain elements within law enforcement agencies.