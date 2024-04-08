AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-08

Trump rakes in $50m as fundraising war with Biden heats up

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s campaign said it took in more than $50 million at a single fundraising event Saturday in Florida — the latest salvo in a swaggering, high-stakes battle for big money with Joe Biden.

While spending huge sums of money on campaigning may not be something to brag about in some countries, it’s often a source of pride for US political candidates.

And this year, raising big bucks is as important as ever, with the November 5 presidential election expected to be the most expensive electoral cycle in US history.

The Republican former president and the Democratic incumbent have been working to outraise each other for months, boasting about each new significant cash infusion.

Biden, 81, raised the stakes at the end of March when he headlined a huge event in New York with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at his side, raking in at least $25 million — a record, according to his team.

But the 77-year-old Trump’s campaign said he doubled that figure at the event at the Palm Beach home of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, not far from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a joint statement with the Republican National Committee, Team Trump said the event raised more than $50.5 million, calling Biden’s event last week in New York “desperate” in comparison.

As he entered the venue with wife Melania at his side, Trump said: “This has been some incredible evening before it even starts, because people — they wanted to contribute to a cause of making America great again. And that’s what’s happened.”

In a statement, Paulson said: “This sold-out event has raised the most in a single political fundraiser in history. This overwhelming support demonstrates the enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies.”

The Palm Beach guest list included businessman Robert Bigelow, who made a fortune in the hotel industry before launching an aerospace research company, and John Catsimatidis, owner of a major grocery store chain. Both are major Republican donors.

Some of Trump’s former Republican rivals were also on the list, including Senator Tim Scott, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. After suspending their presidential campaigns, the trio have fully endorsed Trump, perhaps angling for a job in his administration if he succeeds in returning to the White House.

Donald Trump Joe Biden war

Comments

200 characters

Trump rakes in $50m as fundraising war with Biden heats up

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Shangla suicide attack: Vehicle transporting Chinese lacked bullet-proof, bomb-resistant features?

FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

Govt asks PPRA to ‘overhaul’ its rules

Tajir Dost Scheme: PTBA moves finance minister

MBS hosts Iftar for PM

Read more stories