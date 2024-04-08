AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-08

Adani begins commercial output of wafers, ingots for solar power

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

AHMEDABAD: Adani Group has begun commercial production of wafer and ingots used for making solar power cells and modules at its factory in Gujarat and aims to make polysilicon in 2027/28 to become India’s first integrated renewable energy player, a senior company official said.

The Adani Group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, aims to generate 45 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power by 2030, with two-thirds of that being produced at its $18.01 billion Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, bordering Pakistan.

Expansion of renewable energy is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of India becoming a net carbon zero country by 2070.

“We are the first company in India which has set up ingot and wafers factory of 2 gigawatts and we have already started production,” said Vneet S Jaain, a director at ANIL New Industries Ltd (ANIL).

Adani currently imports polysilicon for making ingots that are converted into thin sheets called wafer, which is used to make solar power cells. China is the major producer globally of solar wafer and ingots.

Adani is creating a renewable manufacturing hub at the port city of Mundra in Gujarat and will invest more than 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) for expanding its solar cell and wind turbine making capacities, Jaain said.

It is producing 4-GW solar cells and modules that are mostly exported to the US, said Jaain, adding that the plan is to raise the capacity to 10 GW. ANIL produces 1.5 GW wind turbines and aims to boost output to 2.5 GW by March, and to 5GW by March 2027, he said.

solar power Adani Group

Comments

200 characters

Adani begins commercial output of wafers, ingots for solar power

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Shangla suicide attack: Vehicle transporting Chinese lacked bullet-proof, bomb-resistant features?

FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

Govt asks PPRA to ‘overhaul’ its rules

Tajir Dost Scheme: PTBA moves finance minister

MBS hosts Iftar for PM

Read more stories