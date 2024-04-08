Iran’s foreign minister visits Oman on regional tour

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian travelled to Oman on Sunday on the first leg of a regional tour, the ministry said, almost a week after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

“Amirabdollahian is travelling to Oman as the first destination of his regional tour at the head of a political and parliamentary delegation. Bilateral and regional issues such as Gaza will be discussed,” the ministry said.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on Monday in a strike that Iran said killed seven Revolutionary Guards commanders, including three senior members. The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response, a US official said on Friday.

Israel’ military has escalated airstrikes in Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, both of which support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.