AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-08

Clashes in south Syria following deadly blast kill 12

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

BEIRUT: A war monitor said 12 people were killed in southern Syria’s Daraa province on Sunday in violence triggered by an explosion a day earlier that killed a group of children.

Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule but it returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia.

The province has since been plagued by dire living conditions and security chaos, with killings and clashes a frequent occurrence.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said an individual identified as Ahmed al-Labbad, who “leads an armed group”, has been accused by rivals of planting an explosive device that went off on Saturday in the province’s Sanamayn, killing eight children.

Labbad, who previously worked for a state security agency, has denied planting the device, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

On Sunday, a rival armed group led by an individual who “previously belonged to the Islamic State (IS) group and now works for military intelligence” stormed part of Sanamayn and began clashing with Labbad’s group, the monitor said.

Labbad’s house was torched and “a woman and two children” from his family and seven members of his group were killed, as well as a member of the rival group and an unidentified civilian who was hit by a stray bullet, the Observatory said.

It added that drugs were found at the house and that clashes were ongoing.

Syrian state media did not immediately report Sunday’s violence.

State news agency SANA, citing a police source, had provided a different toll for Saturday’s blast, saying seven children were killed in the explosion, which it blamed on “terrorists”.

Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011 after the government repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, has killed more than half a million people and ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure.

Attacks, some claimed by IS, regularly occur in Daraa province, as well as armed clashes and assassinations of government supporters, former opposition figures and civilians working for the government.

Former rebels there who accepted the 2018 Russian-sponsored deal were able to keep their light weapons.

In January, the Observatory said a local leader and seven other members of a jihadist militia affiliated with IS were killed in clashes with local factions in the province.

Syria deadly blast

Comments

200 characters

Clashes in south Syria following deadly blast kill 12

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Shangla suicide attack: Vehicle transporting Chinese lacked bullet-proof, bomb-resistant features?

FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

Govt asks PPRA to ‘overhaul’ its rules

Tajir Dost Scheme: PTBA moves finance minister

MBS hosts Iftar for PM

Read more stories