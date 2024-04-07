IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that some people within our party, who want to break PTI, are in contact with ‘establishment’.

Talking to reporters in Adiala jail after hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that some people in our party are in touch with the establishment and they are those who are levelling allegations against Bushra Bibi.

When he was asked that Bushra Bibi stated earlier that some people within PTI are levelling allegations against her that she is an American agent, he said that people who are in contact with the establishment in our party are levelling these allegations against his wife.

IK, others acquitted in Islamabad rally case

To another question about reconstitution of different committees in the party, he said that committees have been constituted for looking into political affairs on a daily basis and PTI core committee will make the final decision.

He said that when he was arrested in August last year, police broke into his bedroom and took away his passport and cheque book as a result of this Bushra Bibi shifted precious items from Bani Gala.

Khan said that former minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced quitting PTI during a press conference but even then he was arrested to make him an approver against him.

He alleged that some judges, Interior minister and former caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker government and Chief Election Commissioner were part of what he called a London plan.

To another question, he said that as prime minister he could have de-notify former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) but he did not de-notify him.

Earlier, during the hearing of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, Accountability Court recorded the statement of another witness.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of another witness.

PTI lawyers Zaheer Abbas and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, as well as, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzafar Abbas appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel completed the cross examination of one witness. So far, the court has recorded the statements of 12 witnesses and defence conducted cross examination of nine witnesses.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024