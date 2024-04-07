AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Crackdown on illegal structures launched

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a crackdown on illegal constructions in different parts of the megacity, resulting in the demolition of many structures including wedding halls.

During a recent operation against illegal constructions in District Central Karachi, unidentified individuals fired shots at SBCA personnel. Despite the gunfire, SBCA officials proceeded with the operation and demolished the fourth floor of a targeted building. Director General of SBCA, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central to apprehend the culprits immediately and file a case against those involved in the firing.

Solangi emphasised the need for fearless enforcement actions against illegal constructions and commended the SBCA staff for their dedication and honesty. He assured them of full support in facing any challenges during the duties.

Operations against illegal constructions are ongoing in various areas of the city. Abdul Rasheed Solangi, along with the Demolition Squad, razed more than four buildings in areas including Essa Nagri, Paposh Nagar, and Gulberg. Moreover, over 13 illegal portions have been demolished in areas such as Saddar Town, Jamshed Town, Gulberg, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Director General of SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi is personally supervising the crackdown on illegal constructions.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has directed to ensure the eradication of all kinds of illegal constructions from the city. He also stressed taking strict action against SBCA officials involved in patronising illegal constructions.

Separately, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a group of suspects accused of stealing from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) using silicone thumbs. The arrests were made during a raid conducted by the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle Hyderabad.

According to a FIA spokesperson on Saturday, the operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals - Shabbir Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, and Asif Ali. These

individuals are alleged to have impersonated legitimate BISP beneficiaries by employing silicone thumbs to bypass biometric verification systems.

The FIA claims the accused embezzled a significant amount of money (lakhs of rupees) through these illegal means.

