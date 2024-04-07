Chinese nationals: CM for enhanced security

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired first meeting of the provincial Apex Committee to work out an effective strategy for the protection of Chinese nationals, working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab, and for an effective check over cross-border smuggling.

The meeting strongly condemned the death of Chinese nationals in Besham incident. Chief Minister said, “We must use all resources at our disposal to ensure foolproof security of Chinese experts working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab.”

She highlighted, “We all are on the same page to face the challenge of terrorism, which has become a very complex warfare now.”

Chief Minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Army and other security agencies in eliminating terrorism from the country. She said, “I salute everyone who is trying to protect the country and its people.” She added, “The sacrifices of all martyrs and their families in this regard will always be remembered.”

The CM highlighted, “The world recognized the usefulness of National Action Plan formulated after the APS tragedy. However, it has to be upgraded and made more effective after removing the existing loopholes.” She emphasised upon the need to further upgrade the security apparatus with the use of latest technology, AI tools, best training, modern weaponry and intelligence gathering techniques.

She said, “Terrorism has got different manifestations. Ending religious extremism and terrorism is a bigger challenge.” She added, “Political fascism has also taken the form of terrorism.” She pointed out how whole world saw the results of political terrorism on May 9. A so-called political party did what TTP could not do. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “As a politician, despite going through bad situations and difficulties, she never even thought of an incident like May 9.”

She said, “When it comes to Pakistan, everything fades into background.” She added, “Investors are reluctant to invest due to the uncertainty and volatility created by May 9 incidents.” She declared eradication of terrorism essential for the economic recovery and national prosperity.

The CM briefed the Apex Committee that it has been decided to create 24/7 check posts at the provincial borders to check terrorism and smuggling. She said, “We cannot keep the roads open for terrorists and smugglers.”

Chief Minister highlighted the need to offer a viable solution against brainwashing the youth through social media. She said, “A bill is being enacted to protect National interests on social media.” She added, “The establishment of special speedy trial courts is also being mulled over to try crimes against women and children, electricity theft and environmental pollution.”

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza said on the occasion, “Effective measures are being taken to deal with the menace of terrorism in Punjab.” He added, “Collaboration and cooperation with the civilian law enforcement agencies will continue for the eradication of terrorism.”

Corps Commander Lahore appreciates the commendable work of CTD and other institutions in this regard. He acknowledged, “Punjab is also facing another challenge of illegally residing foreigners.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Sports Day’ said, “Sports play an important role in developing skills like teamwork, competition, endurance and discipline in youth.”

