AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-06

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have raised the price of Hi-Octane Blending Component (HOBC) by Rs10 per litre with effect from April 1, 2024.

The Petroleum Levy (PL) on HOBC has been kept at Rs50 per litre against Rs60 per litre levied on low-grade (motor gasoline).

The international price of petrol 95 Ron remains at around $98.96 per bbl in the last fortnight against $93.96 per bbl before March 16, 2024.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) does not control Hi-Octane petrol price in Pakistan and individual OMCs which import the fuel set its price which accounts for Hi-Octane prices varying across different petrol pumps within the country.

OMCs grappling with financial instability

After the current pricing review of petroleum products, the price of HOBC has also been increased by Rs10 per litre starting from April 1, 2024, according to the website of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

PSO has raised the Altron X 97 Hi-Octane price by Rs10 per litre at Rs305 per litre. Attock Petroleum Company Limited (APL) is selling at Rs300 per litre Xtron Hi-Octane since February 2024. Shell V-Power Octane price is Rs300 per litre. The price difference between Hi-Octane and petrol is around Rs10-15 per litre at present.

According to an OMC estimate, the HOBC consumption is around 300 metric tonnes per day which amounts to a total consumption of 9,000 metric tonnes in a month.

The high-octane blended fuel is used by luxury and imported cars. Compared to ordinary petrol (motor gasoline) the HOBC’s main use is improved mileage and better engine performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSO OMCs petroleum levy oil marketingcompanies HOBC Hi Octane Blending Component

Comments

200 characters

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories