Al-Quds Day: JI urges Muslim world to take joint stance against Israeli aggression in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Friday, while urging the Muslim world to take a joint stance against Israeli aggression in Gaza and other parts of Palestine has said that Israel was not respecting any international law including the recent two resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN) as with the backing of the Western powers Israel is blowing up everything.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion of Al-Quds day - an annual event held worldwide on the last Friday of Ramazan to show solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israeli occupation, JI senior leader Liaqat Baloch along with Mian Aslam and former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan demanded that Muslim countries should stand with Palestinian people and provide them with military support against Israel.

Liaqat Baloch emphasised that the Muslim world would diminish in significance if it failed to support Palestine and Kashmir. He stressed that the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir is intricately linked to the freedom of the entire Muslim world.

Criticising the silence of Muslim rulers regarding Israeli aggression in Gaza, Baloch remarked that these leaders have inadequately represented the sentiments of the Muslim world, particularly targeting the inaction of Islamabad.

“Today Gaza is the biggest graveyard in the world as Israeli forces killed thousands of innocent men, women, and children, but the world is still silent,” Baloch said, urging Muslim countries to provide military assistance to the Palestinian people.

The protestors carrying Pakistani and Palestinian flags, placards, and anti-Israel slogans, strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities against Palestinians and urged the Muslim world to join hands against Tel Aviv.

He underscored that Palestinians are looking towards Pakistan for assistance, yet the government appears more inclined towards Washington. Baloch highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, describing it as the largest open jail where thousands suffer without adequate food, medicine, or water, with many perishing in bombings.

He urged the people of Pakistan to attend Eid prayers at mosques while holding Palestinian flags as a gesture of solidarity. Baloch also condemned the police’s use of force against participants of the Gaza march, asserting that such actions diminish the government’s respect among the populace.

Baloch said that at present, Gaza is a battleground where the Palestinians are fighting relentlessly. Israel, a cruel and illegitimate state, has imposed death on populations and settlements. For this reason, awareness was raised against the atrocities in Gaza and people took to the streets, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, to protest against the massacre of oppressed people.

The United Nations has passed resolutions twice, but Israel has blown everything up and the United States vetoes the Security Council resolution. Due to this cruelty by the Israeli regime, US President Joe Biden himself has become a stranger in his own country.

But this aspect is very tragic for Muslims that the people in Islamic countries are awake but the Muslim rulers are suffering from criminal negligence, silence, indifference and fear which is a cause of shame in the whole world. The only solution to Israel’s bullying and looting is for the Ummah to take the path of unity.

“We strongly condemn Israeli barbarism and terrorism and urged the Muslim world to stand up for the Palestinian people and provide them with military and humanitarian aid,” Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said while addressing the gathering.

He said that the world sees what kind of harsh conditions the Palestinians are in, but the Palestinians are fighting every oppression and standing steadfastly, while Israel has made the oppression extreme in Gaza.

Mian Aslam said that the people of Gaza are besieged in such a way that they cannot even leave; the neighbours have closed the borders and Israel does not let them go anywhere either.

But now, due to the way they are being attacked, the Day of Al-Quds has gained importance. It is the month of Ramazan, yet cruelty and brutality did not end on them. He said that every blessing is found on the table at our Iftar, but somewhere in Palestine, a father is sitting on the rubble with the dead body of his child; somewhere a mother is looking at the dead bodies of her children, and the children are looking for their parents.

Criticising the rulers of the Muslim world, especially Arab rulers, the participants said that the criminal silence of the Arab rulers proves that Pharaoh, Nimrod, and Shaddad still exist today in the form of these Arab rulers who do not support the oppressed.

